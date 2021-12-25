Airlines scrap 1,000 holiday-weekend flights as Covid bites

Delays added to holiday travelers’ woes in Canada and the U.S. Four North American carriers -- Air Canada, JetBlue, WestJet and regional unit WestJet Encore -- had at least 20% of their Friday fl, cancellations ran highest at Xi’an Xianyang International Airport, in the western Chinese city where the government punished local officials for failing to curb an outbreak that led to the biggest lockdown since Covid emerged in Wuhan. Nearly a third of the flights departing from the airport were canceled Friday, while about 25% were canceled on Christmas Day, according to FlightAware.

