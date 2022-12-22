Airlines scrap nearly 2,000 US flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel

Airlines scrap nearly 2,000 US flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 08:12 PM IST
The extreme weather coincided with the start of a holiday travel season shaping up as one of the busiest in decades
The extreme weather coincided with the start of a holiday travel season shaping up as one of the busiest in decades
Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 US flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday, disrupting holiday travel for thousands, as an Arctic blast surged across a wide swath of the country ahead of a powerful winter storm.