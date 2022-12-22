Home / News / World /  Airlines scrap nearly 2,000 US flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel

Airlines scrap nearly 2,000 US flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 08:12 PM IST Reuters
Travelers arrive for their flights at United Airlines Terminal 1 ahead of the ChriUS forecasters warned of life-threatening weather as a 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm on Thursday threatened to wreak havoc on holiday travel plans for millions of Americans (Photo: AFP)Premium
Travelers arrive for their flights at United Airlines Terminal 1 ahead of the ChriUS forecasters warned of life-threatening weather as a 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm on Thursday threatened to wreak havoc on holiday travel plans for millions of Americans (Photo: AFP)

The extreme weather coincided with the start of a holiday travel season shaping up as one of the busiest in decades

Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 US flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday, disrupting holiday travel for thousands, as an Arctic blast surged across a wide swath of the country ahead of a powerful winter storm.

The extreme weather coincided with the start of a holiday travel season shaping up as one of the busiest in decades.

Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States were 1,239 as of 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, as per tracking website FlightAware, and an additional 699 flights for Friday were scrapped.

Last year's holiday period was marred by an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff that forced airlines to cancel many flights.

U.S. airlines including Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines said on Tuesday they were waiving change fees and fare differences for passengers in a range of affected areas.

American Airlines said on Wednesday it was continuing to monitor the winter storm, which is expected to impact Midwest, Northeast and East Coast airports this week, and had canceled about 80 flights as of 8 a.m. ET.

Southwest Airlines had canceled 459 flights.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout