OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Airlines see robust demand for once-marginal routes: Report

Airlines have seen boosted demand for once relatively unimportant destinations, allowing them to mitigate some of the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the Financial Times published Sunday.

Carriers including British Airways, Air France and United Airlines have all seen the importance of more obscure routes grow since governments hugely restricted international travel to curb the spread of the virus, the paper reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli attends his birthday celebration at an orphanage in Kathmandu on February 23, 2021 after the Supreme's Court overturned the prime minister's decision to dissolve parliament. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli receives first jab of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Gadkari said the policy will give a boost to new technologies with better mileage of vehicles besides promoting green fuel, electricity and cut on India's huge crude import bill

Junk your old car and get 5% rebate from automakers on new purchase: Gadkari

4 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Sittwe port in Myanmar is ready for operations: Mansukh Mandaviya

4 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Photo: ANI

Farm laws: Will go and speak to Kolkata farmers on 13 March, says BKU leader

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST

Luis Gallego, chief executive of BA owner IAG, told the newspaper that demand for flights to west Africa, Latin America and south Asia had held up more than flights to North America, which has fallen to between 15% and 20% of passenger revenue over the past six months. Air France has reported strong demand for flying to former French dominions, while American carrier United Airlines meanwhile has new long-haul routes to Africa and South Asia, serving the immigrant populations of its hub cities, Chicago and Newark, near New York.

Virgin Atlantic, which has typically focused on U.K. to America flights, has also pivoted to serving diaspora communities. Demand for flights to India, Pakistan and Nigeria from the U.K. had proved particularly resilient, Rikke Christensen, who runs network planning at the airline told the Financial Times.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout