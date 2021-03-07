Airlines see robust demand for once-marginal routes: Report

Luis Gallego, chief executive of BA owner IAG, told the newspaper that demand for flights to west Africa, Latin America and south Asia had held up more than flights to North America, which has fallen to between 15% and 20% of passenger revenue over the past six months. Air France has reported strong demand for flying to former French dominions, while American carrier United Airlines meanwhile has new long-haul routes to Africa and South Asia, serving the immigrant populations of its hub cities, Chicago and Newark, near New York.