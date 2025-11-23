Airlines suspend flights to Venezuela amid rising tensions between Trump and Maduro regime – is your flight impacted?

US airlines cancelled flights to and from Venezuela following a Federal Aviation Administration advisory that urged operators to remain cautious due to the rising standoff between the US and Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

Airlines such as Colombia’s Avianca, Tap - Transportes Aereos Portugueses, Lan Airlines, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA and Caribbean Airlines Ltd halted flights to and from Venezuela on Saturday, Bloomberg reported, citing a text message from the head of Venezuela’s airlines association. Meanwhile, Iberia Lineas Aereas de España from Spain will suspend flights from Monday, while others will continue to operate.

FAA warns of potential security risks The latest development comes a day after the FAA issued an advisory on Saturday, warning operators to exercise caution at all altitudes due to the “worsening security situation and heightened military activity around Venezuela.” The agency, in a separate statement, acknowledged that interference with navigation systems in the country’s airspace and Venezuelan military exercises has increased, the report said.

“Some civil aircraft recently reported GNSS interference while transiting the SVZM FIR, which, in some cases, caused lingering effects throughout the flight. GNSS jammers and spoofers can affect aircraft out to 250 nautical miles and can impact a wide variety of critical communication, navigation, surveillance, and safety equipment on aircraft,” the notice read.

In recent months, there has been a significant increase in American military presence in the region, including the US Navy's largest aircraft carrier, at least eight additional warships, and F-35 fighter jets.

Concerns have grown about potential US military strikes against targets in Venezuela. The US has conducted lethal strikes against suspected drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea and has deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest aircraft carrier globally, the report said.

“While Venezuela has at no point expressed an intent to target civil aviation, the Venezuelan military possesses advanced fighter aircraft and multiple weapons systems capable of reaching or exceeding civil aircraft operating altitudes,” the FAA said.

Meanwhile, Latam Airlines said it will suspend its Bogota-Caracas-Bogota flights on Sunday and Monday and will monitor the situation daily.

Brazil’s Gol announced that flights from São Paulo’s Guarulhos airport to Caracas will also be cancelled on Sunday, the report quoted the company's message.

On Friday, a sanctioned Russian oil tanker returned on the way to Venezuela after a US warship intercepted its path near the country’s coast.

Colombia’s aviation authority also announced in a separate statement that commercial air operators must submit information about current routes to verify compliance with the FAA’s guidelines and provide prior notice of any flight changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)