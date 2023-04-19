Airlines will hike ticket prices to pay for costly sustainable fuel

Airlines will hike ticket prices to pay for costly sustainable fuel2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Developing more sustainable aviation fuel is key to reducing the airline industry’s carbon footprint — but customers will end up footing the bill in airfare prices, according to Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association.
