Aishwarya Venkatachalam: Indian CA who moved to Sydney for dream job found dead

Aishwarya was employed as a Senior Auditor at Ernst and Young and was described by her uncle Balasubramanian as “educated, beautiful and brilliant”.
The sudden death of a 27-year-old Indian chartered accountant employed at Ernst and Young has sent shockwaves through Sydney’s corporate community. Aishwarya Venkatachalam, an Indian national was found dead on August 27 after she fell from a terrace around 12:20 AM at Ernst and Young’s skyscraper in Sydney’s CBD.
According to a report in Daily Mail Australia, Aishwarya was ‘crying her eyes out’ in a nearby car park before her death. Aishwarya was employed as a Senior Auditor at Ernst and Young and was described by her uncle Balasubramanian as “educated, beautiful and brilliant".
Her uncle told the Daily Mail: “I do not know how this could happen.' Her mother and father are very caring and kind. They were supporting her, and she was supporting of them. 'Her body has not been released. The police are still conducting an investigation. We have no idea what happened. We are trying to seek answers."
A New South Wales Police spokesman added that the coroner’s report on her death was still being prepared and it's not known when her body will be brought back to India.
Who was Aishwarya Venkatachalam?
Aishwarya completed a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance in 2015 at Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune, Maharashtra. Her LinkedIn profile states that she worked for three years at Grant Thorton before moving to Ernst and Young for a ‘dream job’. She moved to Ernst & Young 11 months ago. She was married and her husband was en route to Sydney from Singapore and was in the air when she died.
What do we know about her death?
Witnesses told Daily Mail that Aishwarya was crying in a nearby car park and sobbed that “all white people were racists". CCTV footage shows her returning to the building between 7 PM and 7:30 PM and she was moving between floors and even talked to her husband at 8PM.
The report claims that Aishwarya was at an EY work gathering at the Ivy and she had been escorted out by security. The specific timeline is still not known to the police. A witness who approached her along with two women who tried to her help her out.
When approached by the group, Aishwarya initially flinched and said: “All white people are racist." According to the witness, she also kept repeating that she had been kicked out of her work function.
The witness added: “She said that over 10 times whilst crying her eyes out. She was having a panic attack and had been drinking but wasn't completely drunk. Once we calmed her down, she said she needed to get into her work office at EY as she forgot her house key and they wouldn't let her up [but] she had her swipe tag."
What’s known is she returned to the EY scraper at some time before her death. Meanwhile, EY employees were sent a mail by management which said that the “police investigation was ongoing and there were no suspicious circumstances".
What’s known is she returned to the EY scraper at some time before her death. Meanwhile, EY employees were sent a mail by management which said that the “police investigation was ongoing and there were no suspicious circumstances".