In the run up to the Presidential elections for the United States, Indian Americans have seemed to feature at the top posts of most countries and now organisation. A trail that was being hailed by Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, now has a possible addition in Ajay Banga as World Bank President.

Banga, 63, currently serves as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard, leading the company through a strategic, technological and cultural transformation. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

Banga's nomination was hailed as an ‘inspired choice’.

President Joe Biden announced that the US is nominating Banga to lead the World Bank, saying the business leader is uniquely equipped to lead the global institution at "this critical moment in history."

Further US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Banga has the right leadership and management skills, experience in emerging markets, and financial expertise to lead the World Bank at a critical moment in its history.

In a tweet, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF said, "Happy to hear that Ajay Banga, who I have known for many yrs, has been nominated as a candidate to lead World Bank. His exec leadership skills & drive for innovation are well known. But even more so I admire his commitment to sustainable devt, to do good & help those most in need".

Happy to hear that Ajay Banga, who I have known for many yrs, has been nominated as a candidate to lead @WorldBank. His exec leadership skills & drive for innovation are well known. But even more so I admire his commitment to sustainable devt, to do good & help those most in need pic.twitter.com/eIh8mJF8oa — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) February 23, 2023

Michael Miebach, CEO Mastercard said Banga is an inspired choice to lead the World Bank.

"He's a mentor, friend and first-rate leader who has worked tirelessly to bring hundreds of millions of people around the world into the digital economy. He's a person of great intellect and character, and we wish him every success in the confirmation process and beyond," he tweeted.

Ajay Banga is an inspired choice to lead the World Bank.



He's a mentor, friend and first-rate leader who has worked tirelessly to bring hundreds of millions of people around the world into the digital economy. https://t.co/7pi5lsGqdc — Michael Miebach (he/him/his) (@MiebachMichael) February 23, 2023

Marc Benioff, CEO, Salesforce recalled that Banga, during his stint as CEO of MasterCard, displayed his amazing leadership and always served all stakeholders.

"As a member of the B Team, he motivated other CEOs to always do the right thing! Congrats Ajay!" he said in a tweet.

Inspired that Ajay Banga, one of the great leaders, has been nominated to run the World Bank. Ajay demonstrated as CEO of MasterCard his amazing leadership and always served all stakeholders. As a member of the B Team, he motivated other CEOs to always https://t.co/895DZe8zsY… https://t.co/mbh8z8fC7q — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) February 23, 2023

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CEO, Biocon, termed the nomination as a great choice. “Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga Nominated By US President To Lead World Bank - Great choice." she tweeted.

Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga Nominated By US President To Lead World Bank - Great choice. https://t.co/BiFpPRat9j — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 23, 2023

Kunal Bahl, Entrepreneur-Investor, Co-founder of Titan Capital, said this would be another phenomenal addition to the list of Indian origin leaders at the helm of globally impactful organisations. Whether it leads to hard benefits for India will be seen, but there is no question about the soft power it brings to the country.

This would be another phenomenal addition to the list of Indian origin leaders at the helm of globally impactful organisations. Whether it leads to hard benefits for 🇮🇳 will be seen, but there is no question about the soft power it brings to the country.https://t.co/qjOVQCJl3b — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) February 23, 2023

Derek O'Brien, Spokesperson, Trinamool Congress tweeted, "What a champion you are, Ajay Banga...From Kolkata Branch Manager of @Nestle dreaming up the Maggi Quizzes three decades ago, to this!"

What a champion you are, Ajay Banga🥂

From Kolkata Branch Manager of @Nestle dreaming up the Maggi Quizzes three decades ago, to this! 🥂https://t.co/7vz58B1sVk — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 23, 2023

Over the course of his career, Banga has become a global leader in technology, data, financial services and innovating for inclusion. He is honorary chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce, serving as chairman from 2020-2022. He is also chairman of Exor and independent director at Temasek.

Banga, who has worked closely with Vice President Kamala Harris as the Co-Chair of the Partnership for Central America, is a member of the Trilateral Commission, a founding trustee of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a former member of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and Chairman Emeritus of the American India Foundation.