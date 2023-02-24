In a tweet, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF said, "Happy to hear that Ajay Banga, who I have known for many yrs, has been nominated as a candidate to lead World Bank. His exec leadership skills & drive for innovation are well known. But even more so I admire his commitment to sustainable devt, to do good & help those most in need".

