Ajay Banga was Joe Biden’s choice; now, the US president wants to support him to transform the World Bank2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Joe Biden has stated that he is looking forward to supporting Ajay Banga's efforts to transform the World Bank to reduce poverty and address global challenges including climate.
Ajay Banga has been elected as the next President of the World Bank, succeeding David Malpass. He was nominated for the position by US President Joe Biden in February 2022. The election was conducted by a 25-member executive board of the World Bank. Banga is expected to assume his new role on June 2, 2023, for a five-year term.
