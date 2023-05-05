Who is Ajay Banga?

Born, raised and educated in India, Banga became a US citizen in 2007. A finance and development expert, he has previously served on the Boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc. He was an adviser to General Atlantic's climate-focused fund, BeyondNetZero, and is a co-founder of The Cyber Readiness Institute. In addition, he served as a member of President Obama's Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity and the U.S. President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.