Ajit Doval welcomed at White House: How India-US partnership intends to reach ‘next milestone’
US NSA Jake Sullivan said that India and US together would continue to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.
On February 1, in order “to launch the next milestone" in the US-India strategic technology and defence collaboration, Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was welcomed by his US counterpart Jake Sullivan at the White House.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×