On February 1, in order “to launch the next milestone" in the US-India strategic technology and defence collaboration, Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was welcomed by his US counterpart Jake Sullivan at the White House.

Sullivan and Doval took part in a Chamber of Commerce event on January 30 alongside executives from Applied Materials Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp and Adani Enterprises.

From January 30 to February 1, Doval will be in Washington on official business. Senior government authorities and business executives from India are with him. US Senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn were guests of India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, at India House, where they discussed strengthening ties.

"Honored to welcome Indian National Security Advisor Doval to the White House to launch the next milestone in the U.S.-India strategic technology and defense partnership. Together, we will deliver for our people and economies, and continue to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific," Sullivan stated in a tweet.

India and the US will be able to compete with China on military hardware, semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) - thanks to this collaboration, as per US President Joe Biden.

In order to compete with Huawei of China, America wants to expand the number of Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent. Washington also wants to attract more Indian computer chip specialists to the US and promote cooperation between American and Indian businesses developing military hardware like artillery systems.

The White House seeks to address India's historic reliance on Russia for military gear, but it confronts an uphill battle on all fronts, including US prohibitions on the transfer of military technology and immigrant labour visas.

"The larger challenge posed by China - its economic practices, its aggressive military moves, its efforts to dominate the industries of the future and to control the supply chains of the future have had a profound impact on the thinking in Delhi," Sullivan earlier said.

By taking part in military drills with Russia and boosting its purchases of the nation's crude oil, India has already frustrated the White House. However, the US has refrained from comment, urging India to take a more aggressive attitude toward China while nudging the nation on Russia.

