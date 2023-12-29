Akshata Murty, along with Daniel Craig, King Charles III, named in UK's best dressed list 2023
Akshata Murty, daughter of Sudha Murty and Narayan Murthy, has gained attention for her fashion choices since becoming the wife of Britain's Prime Minister. She has been advised by Isabel Spearman and has been seen wearing British and Indian fashion labels.
British Prime Minister's wife Akshata Murty has been named in the list of best dressed men and women in UK for 2023 by The Telegraph’s fashion editors. The list also features British Vogue’s new head of editorial content Chioma Nnadi, Princess of Wales Catherine Middleton, Pamela Anderson, King Charles III, Daniel Craig among others.