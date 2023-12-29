British Prime Minister's wife Akshata Murty has been named in the list of best dressed men and women in UK for 2023 by The Telegraph’s fashion editors. The list also features British Vogue’s new head of editorial content Chioma Nnadi, Princess of Wales Catherine Middleton, Pamela Anderson, King Charles III, Daniel Craig among others.

Daughter of author Sudha Murty and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Akshata Murty has caught limelight since her ascension to 10, Downing Street, for her fashion choices.

The Telegraph UK says, since after the wife to Britain's Prime Minister was spotted in £570 ( ₹60,412) sliders, Akshata Murty has taken up the ‘First Lady Mission’ in all its prowess. A domineering presence by husband Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty has cleverly styled wardrobe to make her presence felt even in global quarters.

The report by The Telegraph UK also states, Akshata Murty is advised by Lady Cameron’s former right hand woman, Isabel Spearman. “Murty has flown the flag for British fashion in labels like Self Portrait, Claire Mischevani and Boden alongside personal references to her Indian heritage", the report states.

In November, Akshata Murty's London Diwali celebrations attire caught attention. Murthy in an ode to Indian culture and a rare public reference to her Kannada heritage was seen wearing a royal blue saree that appeared to be of Mysuru silk with a matching blouse and a traditional gandaberunda necklace featuring the state emblem of Karnataka which is home to her parents Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy.

Akshata Murty's G20 Summit visit to national capital Delhi also caught attention for her fashion choices.

A pink Raw Mango saree, a lilac dress, a pink and coral printed co-ord ensemble to play football, Akshata Murty, a venture capitalist, who previously ran a fashion label, managed to keep all eyes on her with her vogue.

Notably, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty, are the richest couple to ever occupy 10, Downing Street.

Earlier in July 2023, Akshata Murty claimed the top spot as one of the best-dressed people in Britain for 2023. The 43-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer was included on the list created by Tatler magazine, along with people like Love Actually star Bill Nighy, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice.

According to The Independent, Akshata Murty made headlines this year when she stepped out in 570 Pound ( ₹60,218) slippers from JW Anderson for the school run.

She also became known for her "quiet luxury" style, also known as "stealth wealth", having been seen in Gucci trainers that cost 445 Pound ( ₹47,012) and a leather skirt worth more than 1,000 Pound ( ₹1,05,670).

But after Akshata Murty, and Rishi Sunak both came under fire for wearing designer clothing (the prime minister was mocked for wearing a 3,500 Pound ( ₹3,69,848) suit and 490 Pound ( ₹51,778) Prada shoes to campaign in Teesside last July), Akshata has replaced her expensive wardrobe with more affordable brands, many of which are British.

