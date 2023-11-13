Akshata Murty's attire for Diwali celebrations at UK PM residence was a tribute to Karnataka. Know more

Akshata Murty was seen wearing a royal blue saree that appeared to be of Mysuru silk with a matching blouse and a traditional gandaberunda necklace featuring the state emblem of Karnataka which is home to her parents Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy

Premium Akshata Murty's daughters Krishna and Anoushka were also seen dressed in ethnic attire for the Diwali celebrations (Photo: rishisunakmp)

Akshata Murty, wife of Rishi Sunak, the first British Asian Prime Minister and a ‘devout Hindu’ Sunday celebrated Diwali at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the UK Prime Minister, with her family. The British prime minister took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of the Diwali celebrations. The First Lady and her family were seen lighting up diyas at their residence. In an ode to Indian culture and a rare public reference to her Kannada heritage, Akshata Murty was seen wearing a royal blue saree that appeared to be of Mysuru silk with a matching blouse and a traditional gandaberunda necklace featuring the state emblem of Karnataka which is home to her parents Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy. Also Read | Rishi Sunak sacks UK interior minister Suella Braverman, she says ‘in due course…’ "Rishi Sunak’s wifeAkshata Murtywore a Gandaberunda pendant for Deepavali this year," wrote a user on social media X. “The Gandaberunda was the official emblem of many empires that ruled south India Particularly Akshata’s home state Karnataka. Now it’s reached the house of power in Great Britain." Their daughters Krishna and Anoushka were also seen dressed in ethnic attire for the Diwali celebrations. While sharing pictures of the Diwali celebration on social media, Rishi Sunak wrote, “A special moment for me to be celebrating Diwali with my family on the steps of No.10. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishi Sunak (@rishisunakmp) Sunak's post soon went viral with comments. Several people also took to the comments section to wish the British prime minister and his family a "Happy Diwali". The couple also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his wife and was presented with a Lord Ganesha idol and a cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli. Akshata Murty chose to wear a stunning red-hued and golden brocade kurta set by Raw Mango, a renowned Indian fashion label for the pre-Diwali celebration which the first family hosted at 10 Downing Street last week. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the UK Prime Minister's office wrote, “Tonight Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of #Diwali - a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness."

"Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world," the post further read.

With roots in Punjab, Sunak is a devout Hindu who frequently visits the Southampton temple where he was born.

During their recent visit to India for the G20 Summit, the couple visited the renowned Akshardham Temple in New Delhi and offered prayers.

“I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis," Rishi Sunak had earlier said.

