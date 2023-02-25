Akshay Kumar's Selfie fails to impress audience, earns shockingly low on Day 1
Akshay Kumar's Selfie earned shockingly low collections on Friday. The movie has become one of the worst performing film of Akshay Kumar that collected merely ₹2.5 crore on first day
After Pathaan's mind-boggling performance, there were hopes of another hit as Akshay Kumar's star-studded movie ‘Selfie’ was up for release. But the film set an altogether different benchmark in the industry of being one of the worst performer on first day.
