After Pathaan's mind-boggling performance, there were hopes of another hit as Akshay Kumar's star-studded movie ‘Selfie’ was up for release. But the film set an altogether different benchmark in the industry of being one of the worst performer on first day.

According to analyst Taran Adarsh, Selfie had sent shock waves throughout the industry as it made a shockingly low start on Day 1. The movie managed to collect only ₹2.5 crore on Friday. The extremely low earnings has come as a shocker as the film starred actors like Diana Penty, Emran Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, in addition to Akshay Kumar.

“#Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1… Sends shock waves throughout the industry… One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it… Fri ₹ 2.55 cr+. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh on Saturday.

Notably, Akshay Kumar is repeatedly failing to cast his spell on the screens as his movies failed back to back on cinema screens.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the data of low collection of the movie on Day 1 on Twitter on Friday. The movie made a total collection of ₹1.3 crore in the first half of Friday. Further classification of the movie earnings shows that it earned around ₹24 lacks in PVR, 43 lakhs in Inox, 23 lakhs in Cinepolis.

“#Selfiee at national chains… *Day 1* biz…#PVR: 64 lacs #INOX: 43 lacs #Cinepolis: 23 lacs Total: ₹ 1.30 cr Nett BOC. SHOCKINGLY LOW NUMBERS," he wrote. He also shared first day, national chains figures for other major releases of the year so far. “2023 releases… national chains only - *Day 1* biz… #Pathaan: ₹ 27.08 cr #Shehzada: ₹ 2.92 cr Nett BOC," tweeted Taran Adarsh on Friday.

The disastrous opening of the movie has made it one of Akshay Kumar's worst performing movie. The ‘real value’ of its first day earnings is expected to be lower than the estimates.

The movie is an official Hindi remake of a Malayalam film Driving License. The Malyalam movie, directed by Raj Mehta, starred actors Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The movie's plot revolves around Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of a movie star and wished to get a driving licence made to perform a stunt in one of his movies. The RTO officer he met, turns out to be his big fan.

Notably, the movie was expected to break the continues streak of Akshay Kumar's flop movies. His few last movies like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, etc proved to be a big flop on the screen.