Akshay Kumar's Selfie fails to impress audience, earns shockingly low on Day 1

The movie is an official Hindi remake of a Malayalam film Driving License. The Malyalam movie, directed by Raj Mehta, starred actors Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The movie's plot revolves around Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of a movie star and wished to get a driving licence made to perform a stunt in one of his movies. The RTO officer he met, turns out to be his big fan.