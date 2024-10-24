Al Jazeera responds: Al Jazeera rejects Israeli Military’s allegations of Hamas links to Gaza journalists

  • Al Jazeera has firmly rejected allegations made by the Israeli military against six of its journalists in Gaza. The network labeled these claims as 'unfounded' and an attempt to undermine its reporting, particularly following a recent investigation into potential war crimes by Israeli forces.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 02:41 AM IST
An Israeli soldier operates during a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, July 3, 2024. The Israeli military invited reporters for a tour of Rafah, where the military has been operating since May 6. Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS EDITOR'S NOTE: POOL PHOTOGRAPHS WERE REVIEWED BY THE IDF AS PART OF THE CONDITIONS OF THE EMBED. NO PHOTOS WERE REMOVED
An Israeli soldier operates during a ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, July 3, 2024. The Israeli military invited reporters for a tour of Rafah, where the military has been operating since May 6. Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS EDITOR’S NOTE: POOL PHOTOGRAPHS WERE REVIEWED BY THE IDF AS PART OF THE CONDITIONS OF THE EMBED. NO PHOTOS WERE REMOVED(via REUTERS)

In a strong rebuttal to the Israeli military's recent allegations, Al Jazeera has categorically denied claims that six of its journalists based in Gaza are affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). The media network condemned the accusations as “unfounded” and an attempt to undermine its reporting in the region.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) made the claims via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the six journalists — Anas al-Sharif, Talal Aruki, Alaa Salama, Hosam Shabat, Ismail Farid, and Ashraf Saraj — are operatives working for Hamas’s armed wing. The IDF alleged that these journalists promote the group's propaganda amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In response, Al Jazeera issued a statement asserting, ““Al Jazeera categorically rejects the Israeli occupation forces’ portrayal of our journalists as terrorists and denounces their use of fabricated evidence.” The network emphasized “The Network views these fabricated accusations as a blatant attempt to silence the few remaining journalists in the region, thereby obscuring the harsh realities of the war from audiences worldwide.”

The statement highlighted that the allegations surfaced after Al Jazeera's investigative unit released a report detailing potential war crimes committed by Israeli forces during their assault on Gaza, which has reportedly resulted in over 42,000 Palestinian deaths, including many women and children.

Al Jazeera emphasized its commitment to reporting from northern Gaza, positioning itself as the sole international media outlet providing coverage of the situation. Al Jazeera remarked, “The Network sees these accusations as part of a wider pattern of hostility towards Al Jazeera, stemming from its unwavering commitment to broadcasting the unvarnished truth about the situation in Gaza and elsewhere.”

The IDF backed its claims by asserting that it had uncovered intelligence and documentation in Gaza confirming the military affiliation of the journalists with Hamas and PIJ. They stated that this included various documents purportedly linking the journalists to the groups, alleging they play key roles in disseminating propaganda for Hamas, especially in northern Gaza.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 02:41 AM IST
Al Jazeera responds: Al Jazeera rejects Israeli Military's allegations of Hamas links to Gaza journalists

