Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar: Key facts about the US Military hub targeted by Iran

Al Udeid Air Base, in Doha, Qatar, is the largest US military base in the Middle East and a key hub for American and allied air operations. Hosting around 8,000 U.S. personnel, it serves as the forward headquarters for CENTCOM and supports missions across Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and more.

Published24 Jun 2025, 02:35 AM IST
This handout satellite photo obtained from Planet Labs PBC on June 19, 2025 and taken June 19, 2025, shows no more planes at the US military base of Al-Udeid in Qatar, one of the main US bases in the region. (Photo by Handout / Planet Labs / AFP) / XGTY
This handout satellite photo obtained from Planet Labs PBC on June 19, 2025 and taken June 19, 2025, shows no more planes at the US military base of Al-Udeid in Qatar, one of the main US bases in the region. (Photo by Handout / Planet Labs / AFP) / XGTY(AFP)

Al Udeid Air Base, located about 20 miles southwest of Doha, Qatar, is one of the most vital US military installations in the Middle East. Recently thrust into headlines after being targeted by Iranian missile strikes, the base has long served as the centerpiece of American military operations in the region.

Here are the key features of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, one of the most important US military installations in the Middle East:

Location

  • Situated about 20 miles southwest of Doha on a vast desert plateau.
  • Covers roughly 12 square miles (~50 km²) with two parallel 3,750 m (12,300 ft) runways.
  • Built in 1996 by Qatar at a cost of over $1 billion, with an additional ~$8 billion invested since then.
  Built in 1996 by Qatar at a cost of over $1 billion, with an additional ~$8 billion invested since then.

Operational strength

  The largest US military base in the Middle East, housing around 8,000 US personnel.
  • Hosts the US Air Force's 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the 609th Combined Air Operations Center, and CENTCOM’s forward command.
  • Also home to RAF’s No. 83 Expeditionary Air Group and Qatar’s own air wing.
  Hosts the US Air Force's 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, the 609th Combined Air Operations Center, and CENTCOM's forward command.

Troop capacity

  • Has hosted up to 10,000 US troops at peak wartime operations (Iraq, Afghanistan).
  • As of recent years, about 8,000 US personnel are stationed at the base.

Purpose & assets

  • Central node for air operations across the CENTCOM area — coordinating missions in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, and beyond.
  • Capable of hosting B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters, KC‑135 tankers, RC‑135 reconnaissance planes, and more.
  • Equipped with advanced defenses: Patriot batteries, hardened shelters, fuel storage, command centers, and rapid runway repair teams.

Strategic role

  • Central hub for coordinating US airpower across the Middle East.
  • Supports intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and logistics.
  • Launch point for air strikes, drone missions, and humanitarian operations.
  • Key for coalition coordination, especially during counter-terrorism operations.

Infrastructure

  • Equipped with two parallel runways, each over 12,000 feet long.
  • Capable of hosting large aircraft including B-52 bombers, C-17 Globemasters, and aerial tankers.
  • Advanced command-and-control systems, aircraft hangars, dormitories, and storage facilities.

Host-nation partnership

  • Jointly operated by the US and Qatari militaries.
  • Qatar continues to invest in infrastructure and modernization at the base.
  • Seen as a pillar of US-Qatar defense cooperation.

