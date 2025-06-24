Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar: Key facts about the US Military hub targeted by Iran

Al Udeid Air Base, located about 20 miles southwest of Doha, Qatar, is one of the most vital US military installations in the Middle East. Recently thrust into headlines after being targeted by Iranian missile strikes, the base has long served as the centerpiece of American military operations in the region.
Here are the key features of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, one of the most important US military installations in the Middle East:
Purpose & assets
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.