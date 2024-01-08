Alaska Airlines flight 1282 incident sparks safety concerns, grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft
An incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 raised serious safety concerns and prompted the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The incident occurred shortly after take-off from Portland International Airport, with a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane still in the climbing phase, according to various media reports. An unused emergency exit door blew out, causing a significant loss of cabin pressure and resulting in a gaping hole in the fuselage.