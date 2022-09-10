Albania suffers renewed cyberattack, blames Iran

Albania has suffered a renewed cyberattack, the country's interior ministry said on Saturday, blaming Iran which Tirana also accused of an earlier assault on its digital systems
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Albania has experienced a renewed cyberattack, the country's interior ministry said on Saturday, accusing Iran which Tirana likewise blamed for a prior attack on its computerized frameworks. "In order to neutralise the criminal act and secure the systems," the authorities have shut down computer control systems at seaports, airports and border posts, the statement said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Albania has experienced a renewed cyberattack, the country's interior ministry said on Saturday, accusing Iran which Tirana likewise blamed for a prior attack on its computerized frameworks. "In order to neutralise the criminal act and secure the systems," the authorities have shut down computer control systems at seaports, airports and border posts, the statement said.
"The national police's computer systems were hit Friday by a cyberattack which, according to initial information, was committed by the same actors who in July attacked the country's public and government service systems," the ministry said in a statement.
"The national police's computer systems were hit Friday by a cyberattack which, according to initial information, was committed by the same actors who in July attacked the country's public and government service systems," the ministry said in a statement.
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama tweeted, “another cyberattack (committed by) the same aggressors already condemned by Albania's friendly countries and allies."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama tweeted, “another cyberattack (committed by) the same aggressors already condemned by Albania's friendly countries and allies."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The national security advisor of the US replied to Albania's PM by tweeting, "I spoke with Prime Minister Rama of Albania today. The United States stands with our NATO Ally following Iran’s cyberattack on July 15."
The national security advisor of the US replied to Albania's PM by tweeting, "I spoke with Prime Minister Rama of Albania today. The United States stands with our NATO Ally following Iran’s cyberattack on July 15."
Albania cut off diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday subsequent to blaming it for the July 15 cyberattack that looked for, however failed, to paralyze public services and access information and government communication frameworks.
Albania cut off diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday subsequent to blaming it for the July 15 cyberattack that looked for, however failed, to paralyze public services and access information and government communication frameworks.
Accordingly on Friday, the US slapped sanctions on Iran's Intelligence ministry and its minister Esmail Khatib, saying the assault "dismisses standards of responsible peacetime state conduct in the cyberspace."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Accordingly on Friday, the US slapped sanctions on Iran's Intelligence ministry and its minister Esmail Khatib, saying the assault "dismisses standards of responsible peacetime state conduct in the cyberspace."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The two countries have been bitter foes for years, since the Balkan state began hosting members of the opposition People's Mujahedeen of Iran, or Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK), on its soil.
Prime Minister Edi Rama on Wednesday accused Iran of directing a cyberattack against Albanian institutions on July 15 in a bid to "paralyse public services and hack data and electronic communications from the government systems".
Prime Minister Edi Rama on Wednesday accused Iran of directing a cyberattack against Albanian institutions on July 15 in a bid to "paralyse public services and hack data and electronic communications from the government systems".
The Prime Minister of Albania also asked asked the Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave the country within 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister of Albania also asked asked the Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave the country within 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It was the first time Tirana spoke about the alleged attack.
It was the first time Tirana spoke about the alleged attack.
"The Council of Ministers has decided on the severance of diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran with immediate effect," said Rama.
"The Council of Ministers has decided on the severance of diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran with immediate effect," said Rama.
"The said attack failed its purpose. Damages may be considered minimal compared to the goals of the aggressor. All systems came back fully operational and there was no irreversible wiping of data."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The said attack failed its purpose. Damages may be considered minimal compared to the goals of the aggressor. All systems came back fully operational and there was no irreversible wiping of data."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Iran Condemned USA
Iran rejected the accusation it was behind the cyberattack as "baseless" and called Albania's decision to sever diplomatic ties "an ill-considered and short-sighted action."
Iran Condemned USA
Iran rejected the accusation it was behind the cyberattack as "baseless" and called Albania's decision to sever diplomatic ties "an ill-considered and short-sighted action."
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani on Saturday said, "The ministry of foreign affairs strongly condemns the action of the US treasury department in repeatedly sanctioning the ministry of intelligence of the Islamic republic".
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani on Saturday said, "The ministry of foreign affairs strongly condemns the action of the US treasury department in repeatedly sanctioning the ministry of intelligence of the Islamic republic".
“America’s immediate support for the false accusation of the Albanian government... shows that the designer of this scenario is not the latter, but the American government," he added in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“America’s immediate support for the false accusation of the Albanian government... shows that the designer of this scenario is not the latter, but the American government," he added in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kanani accused the US of “giving full support to a terrorist sect," referring to the opposition People’s Mujahedeen of Iran, or Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK), whose members are hosted by Albania.
Kanani accused the US of “giving full support to a terrorist sect," referring to the opposition People’s Mujahedeen of Iran, or Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK), whose members are hosted by Albania.
Iranian spokesperson alleged that MEK is used as a tool to perpetrate terrorist activities, cyber attacks against Iran.
Iranian spokesperson alleged that MEK is used as a tool to perpetrate terrorist activities, cyber attacks against Iran.
The MEK moved Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the 1979 unrest that expelled the shah yet quickly dropped out with the new Islamic specialists and set out on a mission to oust the regime.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The MEK moved Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the 1979 unrest that expelled the shah yet quickly dropped out with the new Islamic specialists and set out on a mission to oust the regime.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
They allegedly sided with Iraq under Saddam Hussein in the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.
They allegedly sided with Iraq under Saddam Hussein in the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.