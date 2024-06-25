Albert Einstein letter to FDR may sell for $4 million

The letter’s winning bidder was Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, whose estate is reselling the document now. The sale follows the massive, $1.6 billion selloff of Allen’s art collection two years ago, a moment that’s come to symbolize the last market peak. Art values are more volatile today, but dealers say collectors tend to show up for pieces with historical ties to American icons. This letter, written by one and addressed to another, may offer a compelling twofer.