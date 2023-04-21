Alec Baldwin fatal ‘Rust’ shooting charges dropped over ‘new revelations' during probe4 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 05:05 PM IST
- Prosecutors have also cautioned that Alec Baldwin has not been absolved of the charges. A follow-up investigation will remain active and an involuntary manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, weapons supervisor on the film, remains unchanged.
Prosecutors will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “ Rust," alluding to new revelations in the investigation while cautioning that Baldwin has not been absolved.
