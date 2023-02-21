Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' manslaughter charges downgraded, cutting possible prison time
Prosecutors have downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, reducing the possible prison time the Hollywood star may face for the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust," charging documents showed.
