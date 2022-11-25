FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs Iran prediction, time, live-streaming details

Overview

Both Wales and Iran are aware of the critical importance of this match. They know that a victory in this match will be a strong step toward qualifying for the knockout stages. It will be more so for Wales, which have qualified for a FIFA World Cup only for the second time since 1958. After 1958, when they qualified for the quarter-finals, the Dragons did not qualify for the final stages between 1962 and 2018. Iran, on the other hand, are a more regular team at FIFA World Cups. This is the fifth they have qualified since their debut in 1978.