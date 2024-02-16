Alexei Navalny 'had to die': How world reacted to death of Vladimir Putin's critic
Alexei Navalny death news: Reactions from across the world poured in as Russian media reported about the dead of the country's prominent opposition leader. Here's how UK PM Rishi Sunak, German minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and others reacted to the reports.
Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic and a significant opposition leader, reportedly died in prison, Russian media Tass news agency reported on Friday. It cited "Federal Penitentiary Service of Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region" as saying that the "convict" was not "feeling well and fainted almost instantly" after a walk on February 16.