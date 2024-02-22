Alexei Navalny death: KGB likely used its infamous ‘single punch to heart’ technique to kill Vladimir Putin's critic
Alexei Navalny's reported bruises on head and chest are consistent with the single punch method used by Russia's main security agency KGB
Amid suspense over the cause of the death of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a human rights activist has claimed that KGB's infamous "single punch to the heart" technique might have been used to kill the most vociferous critic of President Vladimir Putin. Alexei Navalny's reported bruises on head and chest are consistent with the single punch method, Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the human rights group Gulagu.net said.