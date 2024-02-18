Alexei Navalny death: Over 400 arrested as Russia cracks down against supporters of Vladimir Putin critic
Alexie Navalny death evoked a strong response from the world as global leaders and activists blamed Vladimir Putin for his death
The death of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny shocked the world and crushed the hopes of many people who saw Russia's future in the leader. The authorities in Russia cracked down on people who gathered to pay tributes to Alexei Navalny and over 400 individuals were arrested from different parts of Russia on Sunday, the OVD-Info rights group said.