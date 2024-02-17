Alexei Navalny death: ‘Putin is responsible’, Joe Biden ‘outraged’ over Kremlin critic's reported demise | Top 10 points
US President Joe Biden expresses outrage over the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, blaming President Vladimir Putin.
US President Joe Biden on Friday said he is “outraged" by the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny while blaming President Vladimir Putin for the same. Navanly was Putin's most formidable domestic opponent. He fell unconscious and died on February 16.