US President Joe Biden on Friday said he is "outraged" by the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny while blaming President Vladimir Putin for the same. Navanly was Putin's most formidable domestic opponent. He fell unconscious and died on February 16.

In his remarks, Biden said, “Reports of his death if they're true and I have no reasons to believe that they're not - Russian authorities are going to tell their own story but make no mistake Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. Putin is responsible."

"What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality no one should be fooled not in Russia not at home not anywhere in the world. Putin does not only target citizens of other countries but also inflicts terrible crimes on his people," he added.

Here are top 10 updates on this big story,

1) Joe Biden said Navalny "bravely stood up to the corruption the violence and all the bad things that the Putin government was doing."

2) "Navalny could have lived safely in exile. However, he returned to Russia knowing that he would likely be imprisoned or even killed if he continued to work. Putin lauded Navalny for being the powerful voice for the truth even in prison," the US President said as quoted by ANI.

3) He further said like millions of people around the world, "I'm literally both not surprised and outraged by the reported death of Alexei Navalny. He bravely stood up to the corruption the violence and all the bad things that the Putin government was doing.

4) “In response, Putin had him poisoned, he had him arrested. He had him prosecuted for fabricated crimes. He sentenced him to prison, and he was held in isolation. Even all that didn't stop him from calling out Putin's lies."

5) Biden called Navalny a powerful voice for the truth even in prison who did not fear returning to Russia, ANI reported.

6) “Even in prison, he was a powerful voice for the truth which is kind of amazing when you think about it and he could have lived safely in exile after the assassination attempt on him in 2020 which nearly killed him I might add and but he was traveling outside the country at the time."

7)"Instead, he returned to Russia knowing he'd likely be imprisoned or even killed if he continued his work but he did it anyway because he believed so deeply in his country, in Russia," he added.

8) Calling him "brave, principled, and dedicated to building a Russia where the rule of law existed and where it applied to everybody," Biden said Navalny believed in Russia, a cause worth fighting for. In his remarks, he offered condolences to Navalny's family.

9) Joe Biden called for providing funding for Ukraine so that it can defend itself "against Putin's vicious onslaughts and war crimes." He stressed the need to reject the statements made by former US President Donald Trump that he said invited Russia to invade NATO allies if they were not paying.

10) Asked whether Navalny was assassinated, Biden said, "We don't know exactly what happened, but there's no doubt that the death of Navalny was the consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did."

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

