Joe Biden meets Alexei Navalny’s widow, daughter, says, ‘We are going to be announcing sanctions against Putin’
US President Biden met with Alexei Navalny's widow and daughter in San Francisco, expressing condolences and admiration for his courage. Biden vowed to announce sanctions against Putin for Navalny's death, highlighting differences with Trump.
US President Joe Biden met with the widow and daughter of opposition leader Alexey Navalny less than a week after his death in prison, and vowed to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin in response.
