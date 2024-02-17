Alexei Navalny death: ‘Very cold place’, Russian critic's final words in Arctic prison
Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic Alexei Navalny has died in an Arctic penal colony serving a 19-year sentence. Navalny revealed inhumane conditions in the prison situated above the Arctic Circle.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic Alexei Navalny has died after falling sick in an Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year punishment. His death was announced by Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service on Friday.
