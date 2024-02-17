Alexei Navalny death: Vladimir Putin's critic was struck down with 'sudden death syndrome', says prison authority
The 47-year-old former lawyer's team even said that his body would not be handed over to the family until an investigation was completed.
A day after Russian opposition leader and Vladimir Putin's critic Alexei Navalny fell unconscious and died after a walk at the 'Polar Wolf' penal colony in Kharp, his mother was told that Navalny had been struck down by 'sudden death syndrome', Reuters reported quoting Navalny's team.