Alexei Navalny death: What was India's stance after Putin critic was poisoned with nerve agent in 2020?
India had reiterated its ‘clear and consistent’ stance on chemical weapons after the attack as officials took note of the developments.
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny passed away on Friday at a ‘special regime’ penal colony in Russia. The stunning news — less than a month before an election that will give Vladimir Putin another six years in power — brought renewed criticism and outrage directed at the President. The situation is also reminiscent of the backlash that followed a Novichok nerve agent attack against the activist and politician in 2020.