Alexei Navalny death: When Putin's critic was poisoned with 'Novichok' nerve agent in 2020
While most of the Russian president's critics have fled Russia, Navalny continued as a leading voice for democracy in the country. A vociferous opponent of Putin, Navalny had a close call in August 2020 when he was poisoned at the end of a trip to Siberia with a Novichok nerve agent.
Russian opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin's staunch critic Alexei Navalny died in one of Russia's toughest penal colonies on February 16, according to the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message