Navalny, Prigozhin, Boris Nemtsov: Kremlin foes have faced early death, nerve agents, poison during Putin's reign
Prominent Russian executives died under mysterious circumstances during Vladimir Putin's regime. Reportedly, Kremlin political critics, turncoat spies and investigative journalists have been killed or assaulted in a variety of ways.
Vladimir Putin and Kremlin's vehement critics have empirically faced early death, nerve agents, poison or fall from window. While those close to the victims and the few survivors have blamed Russian authorities for the ‘assassination attempts’, Kremlin has denied any involvement in the ill-fate of their foes.