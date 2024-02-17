 Alexei Navalny's death: How Russian media covered demise of President Vladmir Putin's critic | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.35 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.75 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.75 -0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 274.85 -2.36%
Business News/ News / World/  Alexei Navalny's death: How Russian media covered demise of President Vladmir Putin's critic
BackBack

Alexei Navalny's death: How Russian media covered demise of President Vladmir Putin's critic

 Devesh Kumar

Even as the global media elaborately covered the multiple aspects of Alexei Navalny's life and his death under questionable circumstances, the Russian media's response was as proactive as their criticism of President Vladimir Putin

A demonstrator carries a placard with a picture of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as people gather to attend a rally in front of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw (AFP)Premium
A demonstrator carries a placard with a picture of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as people gather to attend a rally in front of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw (AFP)

The death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent Opposition leader evoked shock and anger from across the world. Alexei Navalny, who survived multiple assassination attempts, died after a walk in Arctic Circle jail, where he was serving his 19-year sentence. Even as the global media elaborately covered the multiple aspects of Alexei Navalny's life and his death under questionable circumstances, the Russian media's response was as proactive as their criticism of President Vladimir Putin.

The two main television channels of Russia gave minuscule coverage of the death of a prominent Opposition face of their country. As per a BBC report, Channel One and Rossiya 1 covered Alexei Navalny's death after around an hour of the announcement and restricted themselves to just giving one-line update without any context about his death and his political life.

One report didn't even mention his full name and referred to him as just "Navalny" but interestingly made some extra efforts to mention that "the most thorough investigation" will take place to find the reasons for his demise.

When a panelist attempted to express his condolences at the popular television channel, he was cut short by the anchor who rudely asked him how Alexei Navalny's death was relevant to the issue they were discussing, the report said.

Furor over social media

Unlike mainstream media, Alexei Navalny's death brought a furor on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram. The people of Russia expressed their shock over the reports of Alexei Navalny death and some even mentioned that President Vladimir Putin bears the responsibility for his death.

The pro-government people in Russia slammed the accusations against the Kremlin or President Vladimir Putin as they pointed out that killing Alexei Navalny ahead of elections would only strengthen the Opposition in Russia and why the government would commit such a blunder.

In countries outside Russia, the liberal protestors staged protests in front of Russian embassies and the Western leaders didn't waste much time blaming Kremlin for Alexei Navalny's death.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Feb 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App