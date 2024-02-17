Alexei Navalny's death: How Russian media covered demise of President Vladmir Putin's critic
The death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent Opposition leader evoked shock and anger from across the world. Alexei Navalny, who survived multiple assassination attempts, died after a walk in Arctic Circle jail, where he was serving his 19-year sentence. Even as the global media elaborately covered the multiple aspects of Alexei Navalny's life and his death under questionable circumstances, the Russian media's response was as proactive as their criticism of President Vladimir Putin.