Alexey Navalny, Russian opposition leader and Putin's critic, found in Siberian penal colony 2 weeks after disappearance
Alexey Navalny's disappearance has been linked to President Vladimir Putin's announcement to run again in the 2024 elections, sparking concerns about the opposition leader's and safety.
Found after two weeks of continuous search by his associates at a penal colony in Siberia, Russian opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin's critic Alexey Navalny said on December 26 that he was 'fine' after a 'pretty exhausting' 20-day transfer from his prison to a penal colony beyond the Arctic Circle, reported news agency AFP.