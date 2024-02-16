Russian opposition leader Alexei Anatolievich Navalny, a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin, died in prison, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said on February 16.

A release from the prison service confirming Navalny's death was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Yuriyovych Gerashchenko. “On 16.02.2024 in the correctional colony number 3, convict Navalny A.A. has felt unwell after a walk, and has lost consciousness almost immediately. The medical workers of the institution have arrived at once, an emergency medical brigade was summoned." "All the necessary resuscitation measures were carried out but did not yield positive results. Emergency doctors confirmed the death of the convict," the release stated.

A long-time Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny passed away at a ‘special regime’ penal colony in Russia.

Also known as an anti-corruption crusader, he began serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism after he returned to Moscow in 2021.

Despite the news of his death being shared in an official statement by the Federal Penitentiary Service, the politician's team said they had no confirmation of his death at this time.

How the world reacted

Reacting to Navalny's death, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that there were "serious questions" for the Kremlin to answer over the death of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"I am deeply saddened and concerned about reports coming from Russia that Alexei Navalny is dead, all the facts have to be established and Russia has serious questions to answer," Stoltenberg told journalists.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on X, "This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life."

Said EU Council President Charles Michel, "Alexei Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice. The EU holds the Russian regime solely responsible for this tragic death."

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne also took to X, and wrote, "Alexei Navalny paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression. His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime. To his family, his loved ones, and the Russian people, France presents its condolences."

With agency inputs.

