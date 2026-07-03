Ali Khamenei Funeral LIVE Updates: Will Mojtaba Khamenei skip father's grand ceremony? Official flags Israeli threats

Ali Khamenei Funeral LIVE Updates: Late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest next week after a days-long funeral. Several leaders from around the world are expected to attend the funeral, which is being held between July 4 and July 10. The final burial will take place next Friday.

The 86-year-old cleric was killed during the US-Israel strikes on Tehran on February 28. His funeral was delayed as the war in Iran continued. The funeral events will begin over the weekend in Tehran, with mass processions planned next week in Qom and Mashhad and ceremonies in Iraq.

Khamenei's flag-draped coffin sat at Tehran's Grand Mosalla. Unveiled late on Thursday to a throng of sobbing supporters, Khamenei's coffin — and those of family members killed with him — was laid in state on Friday, in the great prayer hall built to honour his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Which countries are sending heads of state or government?

World leaders attending the funeral include: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili.

India said on Thursday that its deputy foreign minister and Bihar governor would represent the country at the state funeral of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Millions of people and a coterie of foreign dignitaries were expected to attend Saturday's official ceremony for Ali Khamenei, with Tehran's chief negotiator calling for a massive turnout to avenge his death.

Who was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took the reins after the death in 1989 of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the fiery ideologue who led the overthrow of the shah and installed rule by Shiite Muslim clerics.

It fell to Khamenei, a stodgier figure with weaker religious credentials, to turn that revolutionary vision into a state establishment. He built up Iran's military might, including through proxies

He supported myriad armed groups in the Middle East, pushed ahead with Iran's nuclear programme, and faced down several protest movements with crackdowns. While his clashes with the US and Israel were a source of support at home, they ultimately led to his demise.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates on Ali Khamenei funeral.