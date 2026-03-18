From Ali Larijani to Ali Khameini: Top of Iran’s power structure eliminated in US–Israel strikes

Israel’s military carried out an overnight strike that killed senior Iranian security official Ali Larijani, while Iranian state media confirmed that Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani was also killed as he met with commanders of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij volunteer force, as reported by Associated Press.

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Both were reportedly involved in the harsh crackdown on protests in January.

Meanwhile, Gulf Arab countries experienced additional missile and drone attacks from Iran, targeting regional oil infrastructure, while Israel conducted fresh strikes on Iran and Lebanon. In Iraq, drones struck the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, causing a large fire witnessed by an Associated Press journalist.

The ongoing U.S.–Israeli conflict has claimed at least 1,300 lives in Iran, over 900 in Lebanon, and 12 in Israel, according to local officials. The U.S. military reported 13 service members killed and roughly 200 wounded, the report stated.

List of top Iranian officials killed in the US–Iran airstrikes: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — Supreme Leader of Iran The death of Ayatollah Khamenei, who held near-absolute authority over Iran’s religious, political, and military affairs, was announced on Saturday by US President Donald Trump, who called him “one of the most evil people in history.”

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(FILES) This handout photo provided by the official website of the Center for Preserving and Publishing the Works of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 21, 2017 shows (L to R) Iranian President Hasan Rouhani, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and judiciary chief of judiciary Sadeq Larijani attending the sixth international conference in support of Palestinian intifada (uprising), in Tehran. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on March 17, 2026, that Iran's powerful national security chief Ali Larijani was 'eliminated last night', along with the commander of Tehran's Basij paramilitary force. (Photo by HO / KHAMENEI.IR / AFP)

Iran later confirmed his death overnight, declaring 40 days of mourning and initiating a transition process. Iranian media also reported that his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were killed in the strikes.

Ali Larijani - Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Israel's military killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike, and Iranian state media confirmed the military also killed Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani as he met in a combat tent with commanders of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force. Both men were key to Iran’s violent crackdown on protests in January.

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FILE PHOTO: Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Larijani attends a news conference in Tehran, Iran September 20, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

Also Read | Iran confirms deaths of security chief Ali Larijani and Basij chief Soleimani

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami threatened on Wednesday to launch a "decisive and regrettable" retaliation for the killing of security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike, AFP reported.

"Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Hatami said in a statement.

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Ali Shamkhani — Senior adviser to the Supreme Leader Earlier on March 2, Iran’s judiciary confirmed that Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to the Supreme Leader, and General Mohammad Pakpour, who headed the powerful Revolutionary Guards, were among those killed in the strikes.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - The casket of Ali Shamkhani, Iran's slain influential security adviser, proceeds during a military procession at his funeral at the Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in Tajrish square in northern Tehran on March 14, 2026. Iran's judiciary had said on March 1 that Shamkhani, a top adviser to the slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei, and General Mohammad Pakpour, the head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, were among those killed in strikes on February 28. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /

Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi — Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces. Iranian state television reported that the country’s chief of army staff and defence minister were killed in an airstrike that targeted a Defence Council meeting on Sunday, March 1.

FILE PHOTO: Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Abdolrahim Mousavi, attends a mourning ceremony for late Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami, who was killed in Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, July 4, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

According to the report, Gen. Abdol Rahim Mousavi and Defence Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh died in the strike, along with the head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and security adviser Ali Shamkhani, whose deaths had already been announced earlier that day.

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Mohammad Shirazi — Chief of the Military Bureau of the Supreme Leader Mohammad Shirazi served as the head of the Military Bureau of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from 1989 until his death, acting as the key link between Iran’s top military commanders and the Supreme Leader. In this role, he was central to coordinating military leadership and advising on defence matters, making him one of the most influential figures in the country’s security hierarchy.

Saleh Asadi — Head of Intelligence Directorate, Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Saleh Asadi was an Iranian military intelligence officer who served as head of the intelligence department at the Khatam‑al‑Anbiya Central Headquarters, the emergency command structure within Iran’s armed forces general staff. In that role, he oversaw intelligence operations tied to national emergency and defence planning.

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He was regarded as a senior figure influencing Iran’s strategic posture toward Israel and the United States. He was killed on 28 February 2026 during joint Israeli–US airstrikes that targeted senior Iranian leadership in Tehran

Hossein Jabal Amelian — Chairman/Head of SPND Hossein Jabal Amelian served as head of the Organisation for Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND) and was involved in developing advanced defence technologies, including programs in nuclear, biological, and chemical research.

Reza Mozaffari-Nia — Former Chairman of SPND In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force shared, "IAF fighter jets precisely struck military targets across Iran, eliminating 7 senior officials of the Iranian Defense Leadership: Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Pakpour, Saleh Asadi, Mohammad Shirazi, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Hossein Jabal Amelian, Reza Mozaffari-Nia. The world is a better place without them.

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Gholamreza Rezaian Earlier, Iranian media reported that Gholamreza Rezaian, who led the national police intelligence organisation, was killed in a series of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s territory. At the time of his death, he was serving as commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police Intelligence Organization (SAFA), the unit responsible for domestic police intelligence work.

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Aziz Nasirzadeh Aziz Nasirzadeh was serving as Iran’s defence minister at the time of the strikes. He had previously commanded the Iranian Air Force and served as deputy chief of staff of the armed forces.

Also Read | Russia is sharing satellite imagery and drone technology with Iran

Nasirzadeh was reportedly involved in overseeing long-range missile production and weapons systems supplied to Iran-backed groups in the region. He also supervised the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), which is linked to Iran’s sensitive nuclear, biological, and chemical research programs.

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Mohammad Pakpour Mohammad Pakpour served as the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), assuming leadership in June 2025 after his predecessor was killed in Israeli airstrikes.

He was responsible for strengthening the IRGC’s operational readiness. Earlier, Pakpour led the IRGC Ground Forces and earned a reputation as a skilled field commander during the Iran-Iraq war.

Earlier, Iranian State television said that armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi was among those killed, along with other senior generals, including defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

In addition, Iran’s judiciary confirmed the deaths of Revolutionary Guards chief General Mohammad Pakpour and senior security adviser Ali Shamkhani in the strikes. Pakpour assumed leadership of the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological branch of Iran’s military, in June, during the 12-day war with Israel, which the United States briefly joined.

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(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways The US-Israel alliance has intensified military actions against Iran's leadership, reflecting a significant shift in geopolitical dynamics.

The elimination of top Iranian officials may lead to increased instability and potential retaliatory actions within the region.

The strikes highlight the ongoing conflict's toll, with thousands of casualties reported across affected nations.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.