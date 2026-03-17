Ali Larijani dead? Israeli media says Iran's security chief targeted, fate unclear; Basij chief Soleimani killed

Is Iran's security chief Ali Larijani dead? Fresh reports from the Israeli media claim that he was targeted in overnight strikes, but Ali Larijani's fate remains unclear. Basij paramilitary force commander Gholamreza Soleimani was also reportedly targeted by the Israeli military in the overnight strikes. According to The Times of Israel, Basij chief Soleimani has been killed, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) confirmed. It is not yet known if Ali Larijani was even wounded in the strikes.

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Gholamreza Soleimani was targeted by Israel while at a tent camp. The tent was recently put up by the Basij after the IDF struck their headquarters at multiple places. The strikes have also killed Basij's deputy commander and other top officials in the paramilitary force, the IDF has said.

The IDF or any Iranian official are yet to confirm if Ali Larijani is dead or alive.

The Israeli military said it was targeting “Iranian regime infrastructure” with a new wave of strikes across Tehran, as well as Hezbollah sites in Beirut, a day after saying it had drawn up detailed plans for at least three more weeks of war with Iran.

The same strikes have reportedly killed Basij chief Soleimani.

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Who is Ali Larijani? Ali Larijani is the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and was also the right-hand man of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei was killed in the initial joint strikes by the United States and Israel on 28 February. Since the killing of Khamenei, Ali Larijani has emerged as one of the country's leading figures.

Larijani's unity call to Muslim countries hours ago Just a few hours before he was targeted, Ali Larijani had reportedly issued a unity call for all Muslim countries, asking, “Which side are you on?”

Since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, Iran has targeted its neighbouring countries, including the United Arab Emirates, accusing them of aiding the United States by allowing their territory to be used.

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Iran has asserted that it has only been striking US interests in the Middle East.

Also Read | Iran offered 440 kg enriched uranium to US hours before strike? Details revealed

Expressing disappointment over ‘lack of support from Muslim-majority countries’, Ali Larijani said, “Iran was subjected to a treacherous American-Zionist aggression that occurred during negotiations and whose aim was to dismantle Iran. This aggression led to the martyrdom of the great and self-sacrificing leader of the Islamic Revolution and a number of civilians and military commanders.”

“Some nations have gone even further, declaring Iran to be their adversary simply because it targeted American bases - as well as American and Israeli interests - situated within their own territories,” Larijani added.