Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST Reuters
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant benefited from the country easing COVID-19 curbs.

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant benefited from the country easing COVID-19 curbs.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant benefited from the country easing COVID-19 curbs.

The company has weathered a weak economy in China, which only last December lifted its zero-Covid policy after three years.

The company has weathered a weak economy in China, which only last December lifted its zero-Covid policy after three years.

Revenue rose 2% to 247.76 billion yuan ($35.92 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 245.18 billion yuan drawn from 23 analysts.

Revenue rose 2% to 247.76 billion yuan ($35.92 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 245.18 billion yuan drawn from 23 analysts.

China's total retail sales contracted 1.8% in December, while its economy grew 3% in the full year 2022, one of its worst growth rates in nearly half a century.

China's total retail sales contracted 1.8% in December, while its economy grew 3% in the full year 2022, one of its worst growth rates in nearly half a century.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 46.82 billion yuan, up from 27.69 billion yuan in the same quarter one year ago. ($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 46.82 billion yuan, up from 27.69 billion yuan in the same quarter one year ago. ($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP