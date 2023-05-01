Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma joins University of Tokyo as visiting professor1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma will conduct research and lectures at the University of Tokyo’s Tokyo College between May and October of this year, according to a profile page on the university’s website.
