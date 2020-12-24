Alibaba shares slid after China begin anti-monopoly probe

Alibaba shares slid after China begins anti-monopoly probe

1 min read . 08:31 AM IST

The Chinese regulators said it was looking into Alibaba's policy of 'choose one of two', which requires its business partners to avoid dealing with competitors. Ant, meanwhile, said in a statement on its official WeChat account: It will study and comply with all requirements.