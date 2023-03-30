Alibaba to decide on control over six business units after IPOs2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:29 AM IST
After these units go public, Alibaba will continue to evaluate the strategic importance of these companies and will decide whether or not to continue to retain control.
Alibaba Group's breakup into separate companies will allow its business units to become more agile and eventually list on their own, the tech conglomerate's chief executive Daniel Zhang said on Thursday.
