Alibaba plans to split its business into six units, explore IPOs

Alibaba plans to split its business into six units, explore IPOs1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 04:44 PM IST
The six units will include Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday said that it is planning to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud, , adding that each of the units will explore fundraising or initial public offerings, reported Reuters.
