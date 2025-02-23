As voters in Germany go out on Sunday to vote for their new leader in a pivotal election, all eyes will be frozen on the openly gay leader of the divisive far-right party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel.

An unusual choice to many to lead AfD’s electoral ambitions, Alice Weidel is the first ever candidate of the anti-immigration party for the post of the Chancellor. She lives with her partner in Switzerland, while being an active member of the German party.

AfD, which bats against asylum seekers, Islam and multiculturalism, is unlikely to win a government amid other parties not eager to cooperate due to a longstanding policy named firewall. However, the party, led by Weidel, is likely to emerge as the second-largest in the parliament.

Here is what you need to know about Alice Weidel.

A business administration genius Alice Weidel studied economics and business administration at the University of Bayreuth, graduating as one of the best students of the 2004 batch.

Following her graduation, she went on to work as an analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management from July 2005 to June 2006. Thereafter, for six years, she worked at the Bank of China, living in the country.

Weidel also has a doctorate in international development, receiving it magna cum laude.

Joining AfD Alice Weidel joined the Alternative for Germany in 2013, becoming the first lesbian leader to lead the party.

Weidel’s story with the party started with their mutual opposition for the euro. In April 2017, she became the co-lead of the party.

Support from Elon Musk and other Republicans The 46-year-old, who says Margaret Thatcher is her political idol, has found herself basking in support of Republicans of the United States, including President Donald Trump’s aide and billionaire Elon Musk.

In a live-streamed chat with Alice Weidel in January, Elon Musk heaped praise on AfD, touting her as the “leading candidate to run Germany”.

The duo railed against "woke" policies before chatting about Musk's plans to settle Mars and Germany's dark history, with Weidel insisting Hitler was a "communist".

She also met US Vice President JD Vance at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, which had banned AfD from taking part.

Criticising the move, Vance had said “…when political leaders represent an important constituency, it is incumbent upon us to at least participate in dialogue with them.”

Queer or not? Alice Weidel is in a civil partnership, which is similar to a marriage, with her partner Sarah Bossard, a Sri Lankan-origin filmmaker. The couple have two children together and live in Switzerland.

“I am not queer but I am married to a woman I have known for 20 years,” she said in a past interview.

Weidel has avoided any curiosity regarding her relationship due to her LGBT+ status, which clashes with the AfD’s ideology of promoting a traditional nuclear family and dismissing “alternative lifestyles”.