'Alien body' remains presented in Mexican Congress panned as 'stunt': Report
Earlier on Tuesday, Mexican journalist and long-time UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan showed politicians at the hearing where two tiny ‘bodies’ displayed in cases, with three fingers on each hand and elongated heads.
The UFO hearing in Mexico's congress -- featuring the presentation of alleged remains of non-human beings -- faced swift international backlash on Thursday. Critics labeled it as a 'stunt'. Apart from this, questions from officials in Peru poured in from where the apparent specimens first emerged, reported Reuters.