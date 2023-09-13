‘Alien corpses’ shown to Congress in Mexico, UFO expert forced to testify under oath: Reports1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:06 PM IST
The two alleged 'alien corpses' were revealed during a public hearing of the Mexico Congress, soon after several videos displayed showing 'UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena'.
A unique event took place in Mexico on 12 September when alien corpses were displayed to politicians at Congress, reported The Independent on 13 September.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message