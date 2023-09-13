A unique event took place in Mexico on 12 September when alien corpses were displayed to politicians at Congress, reported The Independent on 13 September.

As per the reports by multiple Mexican media, quoted by The Independent, two alleged 'alien corpses' were revealed during a public hearing of the Mexico Congress, soon after several videos displayed showing 'UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena'. The public hearing of the Mexico Congress was live-streamed.

Mexican media even reported that journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan testified under oath that the mummified specimens are not part of “our terrestrial evolution". He added that the mummified specimens are almost a third of their DNA remaining “unknown".

Maussan even showed members of the Mexican government and US officials the videos of “UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena".

He said, as Mexican media quotes, “These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized."

Maussan claimed that the specimens had been studied by scientists at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), who drew DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating.

He added that following the comparisons made to other DNA samples, it was found that over 30% of the specimens’ DNA was “unknown". He even showed the X-rays of the specimens, amid the experts testifying under oath that one of the bodies was seen to have “eggs" inside. The experts claimed the implants were made of very rare metals, like Osmium.

Earlier in 2017, Maussan was associated with claims of “alien" discoveries that have later been debunked. Those were later shown to be human children.