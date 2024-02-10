Alien Invasion: Non-native earthworm species threaten US ecosystem, warn Stanford scientists
Researchers at Stanford University have identified up to 70 non-native earthworm species in the US that could have devastating ecological consequences. These invasive species consume more aboveground leaf litter than native worms, potentially destroying plants and impacting insects and amphibians.
